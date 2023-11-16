Man accused of helping force abducted Bucks County delivery driver to make ATM withdraws

article

A Philadelphia man was allegedly among a group of suspects that police say abducted a delivery driver and forced him to make withdraws from several ATMs.

Dickenson Joshua Noel, 25, was charged Wednesday with kidnapping, robbery, assault and other offenses in the late-October robbery that happened in Bensalem.

Investigators say a delivery driver at KMC Distributors was forced out of his truck at gunpoint by two suspects and into their vehicle where he was blindfolded.

More suspects joined in the abduction and robbery as they drove the unnamed victim to several ATMs and forced him to make withdraws from his bank account.

Police say the victim was dropped off after several hours near Street Road and Hulmeville Road, about a mile away from where he was taken.

Investigators in Bensalem were quickly able to identify the suspect's vehicle and enter it into the National Criminal Intelligence Center database as a "felony vehicle."

Three days after the abduction, officers in Palmyra, New Jersey stopped the vehicle with several people inside and arrested Noel, who they say owns the vehicle.

Noel was arraigned by a Bucks County judge and sent to a county correctional facility on 10% of $2M bail. Police say they're still searching for other suspects.