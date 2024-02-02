Record number of firearms detected by TSA at Philadelphia International Airport

The gun problem in Philadelphia is clear and so bad, Philadelphia International Airport set a record for the most guns detected at checkpoints, in the nation.

"There is a right way and a wrong way to travel with firearms. Bringing it to the checkpoint is the wrong way," stated TSA Philadelphia Federal Security Director, Gerardo Spero, said.

It’s a message that’s been made clear since the TSA’s inception – bringing firearms or weapons of any kind on a plane, in your carry-on is always a no-go. But, in 2024, TSA officials are having to reiterate the cautionary message.

"During 2023, TSA officers across the country intercepted a total of 6,737 at security checkpoints," Spero continued. "Here in Philadelphia, we are part of the trend. Our officers prevented 45 guns from getting on airplanes, here, through our checkpoints and 89 percent of them were loaded."

Spero continued, "The number one reason that we hear is, "I forgot that it was in my bag," and I can tell you, as a responsible gun owner, you should always know where your firearm is."

PENALTIES FOR GUNS CAUGHT AT TSA CHECKPOINTS

If you are caught at a TSA security checkpoint with a firearm in your carry-on, you could be in for a rude awakening.

"When a firearm is detected, TSA officers immediately stop the operation. A lane comes to a standstill. Officers contact law enforcement who come to the checkpoint, remove the bag and then remove the passenger," Spero explained. "The police may arrest or criminally charge the passenger and typically confiscate the firearm."

With all of those consequences in mind, there is a safe and legal way to travel with your firearm in your checked luggage.

HOW TO CARRY FIREARMS

"Please make sure it’s a hard case. Please make sure that the firearm is not loaded," TSA Officer Maram Ziyoud explained the accepted TSA requirements for carrying a firearm on an airplane. "For the ammunition, it doesn’t matter if it’s five bullets or 50 bullets, please make sure it’s always packed inside the box."

You then must lock the box and head to your airline’s check-in counter and speak to an airline representative to declare your firearm. The airline will give you a declaration card to fill out and your locked and unloaded firearm will go inside your checked luggage and stored in the belly of the airplane.

"Certain things like a firearm present a huge risk," Spero added.

Traveler Carole Haney said, "What I can appreciate is the fact that TSA is catching it. So that gives me comfort."

In addition to an arrest, a fine of up to $15,000, potential charges and firearm confiscation, if you’re a TSA pre-check passenger, TSA could revoke that status and you’ll be subjected to enhanced security screenings in the future.

More information regarding carrying a firearm on flights can be found at the TSA website.