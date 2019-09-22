Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet

article

Stars arrived to the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards amid sweltering heat — mid-afternoon temperatures rose to a scorching 92 degrees, but the dazzling looks they were sporting may have been even hotter.

Early arrivals included drama actor nominees Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk. Jenny McCarthy and Kelly Osbourne, who were co-hosting FOX's Emmy pre-show, greeted the dazzling guests as they arrived.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stunned in classic Hollywood gold, MJ Rodriguez of "Pose" slayed in a classic magenta gown and Jodie Comer of "Killing Eve" wore sleek white on the purple carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Billy Porter made his carpet statement in a lopsided cowboy hat — one side was huge and the other not. His suit was in sparkling silver and black stripes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Billy Porter attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, and Mj Rodriguez of Netflix’s ‘Pose’ took on the purple carpet together. Jackson and Moore coyly showed off the daring, sky-high slits in their gowns while Rodriguez paused for a brief interview with press.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Indya Moore attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson dripped in gold sequins, complimented by gold beads in her hair, while Moore rocked a custom white, sleeveless, corset-top Louis Vuitton gown with all gold accessories. Rodriguez sizzled in a hot pink, deep-v cut ball gown with black bows at the waistline for a sharp dose of contrast.

Gwendoline Christie may just have had the most eye-catching look of the entire event. The “Game of Thrones” actress arrived in a Gucci gown that looked fit for ancient royalty. Her silken white and red draped robe dress (complete with a gold piece of detailing at her waistline which appeared to be the likeness of a religious figure) had Twitter drawing some wild comparisons.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Gwendoline Christie attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson looked like absolute royalty in a sheer, pink and red chiffon gown with a deep-v cut and diamond detailing around the waist.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Taraji P. Henson attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Milo Ventimiglia, nominated for best lead actor in a drama series for the third year in a row for his role on “This Is Us,” sported a beige suit coat with a black bow tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Milo Ventimiglia attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia’s co-star and on-screen wife on “This Is Us,” is nominated for her first Emmy in the category of best lead actress in a drama. The singer-turned-actress oozed elegance in a satin red and pink off-the-shoulder gown from designer Brandon Maxwell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Mandy Moore attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Vera Farmiga was a vision red. The “Mindhunter” actress opted for classic elegance in a demure, high-neck lace gown featuring dramatic puffed sleeves, and “Orange is the New Black” actress Dascha Polanco served sultry looks in a sleek, white, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve gown with a thin pink sash around the waist and matching pink embellished sleeves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Vera Farmiga attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was the definition of dapper in an outfit which paid homage to his character, Jaime Lannister — his snakeskin-print tuxedo jacket was a shimmering shade of “Lannister gold.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Poehler shimmered down the purple carpet in a fully gold jumpsuit with a deep-v neck and chunky gold bracelets to match.