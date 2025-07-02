‘Red, White and Blue To-Do’ festivities kick off in Old City despite on-going strike

The Brief Fourth of July celebrations have already kicked off in Philadelphia, with events and concerts being held Wednesday. A traditional parade, titled Red, White and Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade, took place in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood mid-morning. Thousands are expected to attend the Welcome America Festival and concert and fireworks on the Parkway. The big concern? The District Council 33 strike and how that will affect the city’s plans.



The rain held off as a sea of red, white, and blue, accompanied by festive floats and patriotic music, paraded across Independence Mall this morning. It was part of the Historic District’s second annual Red, White & Blue To-Do Celebration.

What we know:

"I love a parade," says Evangeline Wilson, visiting Philadelphia, where she grew up, from Virginia. "I come every summer to visit my family."

While Independence Day is still two days away, the celebrations were well underway in Old City. Wednesday’s festivities also included an All-American Block Party on 3rd Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, free musical street performances at eight locations, and festive happy hour specials at Old City restaurants and bars.

"The weather gave us a little anxiety last night, but it’s cleared, and now it’s full steam ahead," says Vince Stango, Executive VP and COO of the National Constitution Center.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

On strike:

The weather was one hurdle, but the festivities also coincided with roughly 9,000 municipal workers in District Council 33 on strike. Not far from Old City, workers picketed around City Hall.

Stango says it’s still business as usual.

"Our mantra was whatever is happening in the world, whatever’s happening in the city, we are just going to proceed and put on a show and that’s what we’re doing today," he says. "We hope things in the city resolve quickly, but today it’s all about fun and learning a little history in the Historic District."

Related article

Big picture view:

Wednesday afternoon, crews could be seen hard at work on the parkway, assembling the stage for the Welcome America festival, including the concert and fireworks planned for Friday night.

Wilson says she’s hoping to hear about an agreement between District Council 33 and the city as soon as possible.

"You’re not going to be on strike forever so mind as well start talking now and get it over with," she says.