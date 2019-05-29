Regal Cinemas offers $1 kids movies all summer long

article

Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Regal Cinemas.

This movie ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The movies shown will be from Regal's '2019 Summer Movie Express' series, which features:

Kung Fu Panda

Shrek

The Croods

Puss in Boots

Despicable Me

Turbo

The LEGO Batman Movie

The House with a Clock in its Walls

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Paddington 2

Despicable Me 3

The Grinch

The LEGO Movie 2

How to Train Your Dragin: The Hidden World

Smallfoot

Secret Life of Pets

LEGO Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Sing

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Penguins of Madagascar

Boss Baby

Kung Fu Panda 3

LEGO Ninjago Movie

Trolls

Minions

Madagascar

Shrek 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Storks

To see if there is a participating Regal Cinemas near you, visit their website.