Regal Cinemas offers $1 kids movies all summer long

Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Regal Cinemas.

This movie ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The movies shown will be from Regal's '2019 Summer Movie Express' series, which features:

  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Shrek
  • The Croods
  • Puss in Boots
  • Despicable Me
  • Turbo
  • The LEGO Batman Movie
  • The House with a Clock in its Walls
  • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
  • Paddington 2
  • Despicable Me 3
  • The Grinch
  • The LEGO Movie 2
  • How to Train Your Dragin: The Hidden World
  • Smallfoot
  • Secret Life of Pets
  • LEGO Movie
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • Sing
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Penguins of Madagascar
  • Boss Baby
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • LEGO Ninjago Movie
  • Trolls
  • Minions
  • Madagascar
  • Shrek 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Storks

To see if there is a participating Regal Cinemas near you, visit their website