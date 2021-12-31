Remember Betty White with these free-streaming Tubi movies, TV series

Legendary actress Betty White has passed away at the age of 99 but will leave behind a legacy that touched the lives of millions of fans.

She will be remembered as a legendary TV actress, who had one of the longest careers in television history and has become a national treasure over the years.

She is best known for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls" roles — both sitcoms which have been included on the list of the 101 Best Written TV Series of All Time by the Writers Guild of America.

Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has Betty White fans covered.

Whether it’s a funny film to enjoy with your best friend or a heartwarming television series about White’s love for animals, you’ll find the perfect movie to honor the iconic actress.

Remember the beloved Betty White with these titles, streaming for free on Tubi

Life with Elizabeth (1952): White became the first woman ever to produce a sitcom with this 1952 gem, in which she played a newlywed adjusting to the trials and tribulations of married life.

Date with the Angels (1957): Another jewel in Betty White’s sitcom crown, this one starred white as Vickie Angel, a woman newly married to an insurance salesman. Watch this one for a glimpse of the unbeatable timing that made her a sitcom icon.

Betty White’s Pet Set (1971): Betty White, a legendary champion for animals, interviews some furry friends and some less furry but more famous ones in this brief series. Her sit-down with friend and co-worker Mary Tyler Moore is not to be missed.

Betty White: Champion for Animals (2011): Emmy-winning actress Betty White visits zoos, parks, and aquariums to share unforgettable encounters with the amazing creatures from around the world.

The Retrievers (2001): When the Lowrys' newly adopted stray golden retriever gives birth, they give away her litter and, in the process, learn what it means to be a family.

Tubi has an expansive library of nearly 30,000 movies and TV shows from almost every major Hollywood studio. The free streaming service is available on a wide array of devices, including Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Amazon Fire TV, and more. Head to tubi.tv.com or the app store to watch.

