Remembering a hero: Hundreds paid their respects to fallen police officer Jordan Sheldon

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects Friday to fallen Mooresville Police K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon.

Services for Officer Sheldon were held on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte.

A procession of public safety vehicles left from the Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord at 8:30 a.m. Friday and traveled to the church in Charlotte for the service.

Following the funeral service, a massive group of emergency vehicles escorted the body of police officer Jordan Sheldon from Charlotte to the Mooresville Police Department.

"He gave his life serving his community, and now his community is coming back and saying, 'Thank you," said Public Information Officer Bill Suthard.

A memorial for Sheldon has been growing outside of the police department for days. A candlelight vigil was also held for him on Sunday, attended by many members of the community.

He was a Central Cabarrus High School student, and graduated from UNC Charlotte with a criminal justice degree and a minor in sociology.

Sheldon was shot last Saturday after he pulled a suspect over around 10 p.m. on West Plaza Drive.

The Mooresville police chief says he can't comment on why the suspect was being pulled over, but investigators say the suspect, Michael Aldana, opened fire on Sheldon, then left the scene and took his own life at a nearby apartment complex.