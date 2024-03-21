Remembering Veterans Stadium 20 years after its historic implosion

Philadelphia said goodbye to Veterans Stadium 20 years ago in a moment that will live on in the city's history for decades to come.

The Vet was the concrete home of the Philles and Eagles for more than 30 years, until its final fateful day on March 21, 2004.

Start and End

April 10, 1971: The Phillies played against the Montreal Expos during their first game at the stadium

September 26, 1971: The Eagles faced off against the Cowboys for their first game

January 19, 2003: The Eagles final game in the stadium was played against the Buccaneers

September 28, 2003: The Phillies took on the Braves for the last game ever played inside the stadium

Historic Moments

In 1980, the Phillies earned their first World Series Championship title against the Kansas City Royals, The next year, the Eagles defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game to advance to their first Super Bowl.

The Implosion

Hundreds of fans, coaches and players gathered 20 years ago to witness The Vet being imploded on March 21, 2004.

"Honorary imploders" the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies legend Greg Luzinski pushed the ceremonial plunger as then-Mayor John Street counted down, "3, 2, fire! Fire!"

Explosions erupted from inside the stadium, demolishing the Philadelphia icon in just 62 seconds.

The Vet Today

What was once The Vet is now a parking lot for the new homes of the Phillies and Eagles - Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field.

While its structure may be gone, The Vet lives on in the hearts of so many Philadelphians - some even keeping jars of its dust!