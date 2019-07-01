Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers

article

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a claim that border police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.

After visiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas, Ocasio-Cortez says officers were keeping women in cells with no water, forcing them to drink out of toilets.

She said people of all ages are being mistreated there, and guards laughed at migrants in front of certain members of congress.

She plans to visit more detention centers along the southern border.