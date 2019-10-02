Report: American teachers flocking to sugar baby lifestyle for extra income

Teachers in cities across the United States are flooding sugar daddy websites in search of extra income.

RELATED: Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies, report says

The trend was reported by SeekingArrangement – a website that pairs wealthy individuals with companions looking for financial support.

Per service’s report, sugar baby teachers choose the alternative option in order to have a better lifestyle that doesn’t require working multiple jobs.

RELATED: Temple, UPenn among colleges with most sugar babies: report

California ranks as the state with the most teachers trying their hand at the sugar baby lifestyle.

The top states altogether are as follows:

Advertisement

1. California

2. New York

3. Texas

4. Florida