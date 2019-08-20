Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies, report says

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies, reports says

A website pulled data from its members to determine which neighborhoods have the most sugar daddies.

Did you know that Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies?

That estimate comes from Seeking Arrangements -- a website designed to connect wealthy individuals with like-minded companions. 

Here are the top 10 neighborhoods from least to most sugar daddies:

— Roxborough
— Washington Square
— Belmont
— Old City
— Cedarbrook
— Bella Vista
— Fairmount
— Kensington
— Point Breeze
— Rittenhouse

The report says the Rittenhouse neighborhood is home to about 244 sugar daddies.