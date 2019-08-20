Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies, report says
Did you know that Philadelphia is home to nearly 1,000 sugar daddies?
That estimate comes from Seeking Arrangements -- a website designed to connect wealthy individuals with like-minded companions.
Here are the top 10 neighborhoods from least to most sugar daddies:
— Roxborough
— Washington Square
— Belmont
— Old City
— Cedarbrook
— Bella Vista
— Fairmount
— Kensington
— Point Breeze
— Rittenhouse
The report says the Rittenhouse neighborhood is home to about 244 sugar daddies.