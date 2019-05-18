Report: ATF headquarters evacuated after employee opens envelope containing suspicious substance

The headquarters of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in D.C. has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, authorities said Thursday.

ATF officials say an employee opened an envelope that contained a suspicious liquid substance and Hazmat crews responded accordingly.

At around 4:30 p.m., officials said Hazmat was out and the substance tested clear. They will send it to the lab for further analysis.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

