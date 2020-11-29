Report: Biden picks all women to lead communications team
WILMINGTON, Del. - The Washington Post reported Sunday that Jennifer Psaki, a Democratic spokesperson, will be President-elect Joe Biden’s press secretary. Biden is also expected to hire six other women to lead the White House’s communications staff, a first in U.S. presidential history.
The Biden transition team has yet to make a formal announcement but Psaki confirmed her hire in a series of tweets Sunday.
