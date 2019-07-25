Report: Eagles add former CFL executive Catherine Raiche to front office

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly hired former Canadian Football League executive, Catherine Raiche, as football operations coordinator.

Raiche, 30, worked in the Montreal Alouettes front office from 2015 to 2017 as the coordinator of football administration and assistant general manager. Last season, the Canadian native served as the director of football administration for the Toronto Argonauts.

Raiche received a law degree and a master's in tax from Université de Sherbrooke. She practiced law from 2012-2015, before starting her career in sports with the Alouettes.