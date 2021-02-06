Report: Eagles expected to trade QB Wentz in coming days

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade quarterback Carson Wentz in the coming days, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

Schefter did not suggest where Wentz would be dealt and what a trade return would look like for the Eagles, but said a deal could be struck early next week.

Once considered a franchise quarterback, Wentz lost the start gig to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts during a disappointing 4-11 2020 season. Wentz led the NFL with 19 turnovers this season and was sacked a league-high 50 times.

Sloppy play and rumors of friction between Wentz and then-head coach Doug Pederson lead some to believe Wentz's days in Philadelphia were numbered.

Philadelphia locked Wentz into a 4-year, $128M contract following the 2018 season. That extension has carried significant weight as the team evaluates its options for the former 2nd overall pick. If the Eagles trade Wentz, he will cost $33M in dead cap money.

Advertisement

The Indianapolis Colts are one team many believe would be a logical landing spot for Wentz. Head coach Frank Reich served as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator during Wentz's near-MVP season and the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers, who lead Indianapolis last season, recently retired leaving the position wide open.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are rumored potential destinations for Wentz.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter