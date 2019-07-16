Report: Philadelphia ranked 5th most stressed city

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities and ranked Philadelphia as the fifth most stressed city in the country and we’re number two when it comes to work-related stress.

The website apparently looked at various statistics in each city such as the number of hours in a workweek, debt-load, and divorce rates.

According to WalletHub’s research, Detroit is the most stressed-out city in the country. Newark, New Jersey, and Baltimore, Maryland are also in the top five. Wilmington, Delaware is ranked ninth for highest overall stress.

