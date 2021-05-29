Reports of gun shots at home in Deptford prompts massive police presence

Reports of gunshots at a home in Deptford on Saturday prompted a massive police presence and forced nearby residents to shelter in place for several hours.

The Deptford Township Police Department on Saturday afternoon ordered residents near Hurffville Road and Pasadena Avenue to remain inside due to an "active investigation."

Reports of gunshots at a home in Deptford, New Jersey prompted a massive police response on Saturday.

Local law enforcement agents armed with assault rifles surrounded a home on the 1900 block of Pasadena Avenue following reports of gunshots at the home. One resident recalled seeing the armor-clad agents "charging" up to the house.

"It's a quiet neighborhood and stuff like that usually doesn't happen," one resident said.

Authorities lifted the shelter in place order around 9 p.m. and assured residents that there is no threat to the public. Still, police have not said exactly what happened inside the home or if anyone is in custody.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is spearheading the investigation.

