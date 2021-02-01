Republican group puts up billboards calling on Ted Cruz to resign

The Republican Accountability Project (RAP) has a new billboard up in Kyle, Texas. The billboard is calling on Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to resign for the role they believe he played in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked," the billboard reads.

The Republican Accountability Project refers to Ted Cruz as "one of the most irresponsible Republican legislators serving today" on their website.

RAP goes on to explain that they plan to do everything possible to remove Cruz from office, including supporting primary challengers.

The Republican Accountability Project is far from the first to call on Cruz's resignation. Multiple political action committees and lawmakers have made similar calls, and numerous petitions have also been created, calling for him to give up his seat.

The senator has declined any wrongdoing in his stance on President Joe Biden's win and has said he has no intention of heeding their calls.

"What I was doing is debating on the floor of the Senate election integrity," Cruz said during an interview in January, according to FOX News. "That has nothing to do with this criminal terrorist assault, which was wrong and needs to be prosecuted. It's exactly the opposite. What I was doing is how you're supposed to resolve issues in this country."

The billboard in Central Texas is part of a $1 million billboard campaign calling on a dozen congressional Republicans to resign for spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election.

"They actively invented and disseminated lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories to rile up their base and advance their own careers at the expense of the country and the Constitution," RAP explains on their website.

The other Republicans targeted in the campaign are Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Ca), Reps. Devin Nunes (Ca), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Madison Cawthorne (N.C.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga), Matt Gaetz (Fla), Mo Brooks (Ala), and Dan Bishop (N.C.).