Residents claim raw sewage stinks up Camden apartment complex

Residents at a Camden apartment complex claim they have been dealing with raw sewage around the complex.

Loren Little lives in Crestbury Apartments. She says raw sewage has been leaking for months and long-term fixes are nowhere to be found.

"They’re constantly band-aiding and this place is too old to keep putting bandaids over it. It’s time to get underneath the ground and fix the issue," she told FOX 29.

Dozens of neighbors backed up her claims.

Representatives from the apartment complex spoke with FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza on the phone and told him this issue has been fixed as of Monday. A spokesman for the Camden mayor's office also reached out to FOX 29 on the phone after sending public sanitation and code enforcement workers to the complex to further clear the blockage.

