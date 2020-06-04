Residents displaced following 3-alarm blaze in Northeast Philadelphia

Dozens of residents are displaced following a 3-alarm fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

The wind-whipped flames spread to three apartment buildings along the 15000 block of Beverly Drive.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel credits the some 200 firefighters who were up against some challenging conditions, including extreme heat and limit access.

"They were able to stop this fire and essentially keep it running through this entire row of buildings," he said.

No injuries were reported and no word what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

