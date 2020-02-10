Residents fed up with parking, traffic since relocation of students in East Falls

Residents say the parking situation in East Falls is causing headaches after students relocated to their neighborhood due to asbestos.

"People can't get in and out of their parking spots. It's every day," Berry Schneider told FOX 29.

Schneider says its been every school day since the kids from Pierce Elementary School in North Philadelphia moved to an empty school building on the 3300 block of Henry Avenue due to asbestos.

"It's unfair to the neighbors, very unfair to the children. We understand that it's temporary but you can see I think it's unsafe," resident Linda Norris said.

Lines of buses crowd onto the narrow 3400 block of Crawford Street and even tighter on Scotts Lane, creating a jam up at dismissal. Neighbors thought the pickup would be on the Henry Avenue side.

FOX 29's Joyce Evans asked school district officials about neighbors' frustration.

"We definitely hear their concerns and want to address them as soon as possible," Deputy Chief of Communications at the School District of Philadelphia Monica Lewis said. "In the case of where we see busses idling where it should not be, or causing a problem with blocking someone into their driveway, we will we will address it with the drivers as soon as possible."

