Residents were on week-long vacation as home burglarized in Montgomery County: police

article

Vacation bliss was cut short for homeowners in Montgomery County who came home to a harsh and concerning reality.

Their home near Buck and Byberry roads in Lower Moreland was burglarized while they were on vacation, sometime between July 22 and 30.

Handbags, jewelry, a safe and cash were all stolen from the heavily ransacked master bedroom.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the suspects broke in through a rear window. A pry bar was also recovered.

The DVR system for the home's video surveillance cameras system was also taken.

This is the third home to be burglarized in this same neighborhood over the past month.

An investigation is underway.