35 abandoned dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions at Sussex County home: SPCA

Dozens of dogs were left to fend for themselves inside an abandoned home until concerned neighbors and the SPCA came to their rescue this week.

Thirty-two small breed dogs and three puppies were found living in "deplorable" conditions inside a Lewes home with no electricity or running water.

Neighbors reported that no one had been home for several days, leaving the dogs to run loose, jump from windows, and live in filth.

All 35 dogs were safely removed from the home, and transported to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where they are getting ready for adoption.

"Their life of suffering is now behind them," the Brandywine Valley SPCA said.

To keep up with the rescued dogs, or to donate to their recovery, visit the SPCA website.