Retired president of five South Jersey ShopRite stores dies of coronavirus

The owner of five South Jersey ShopRite stores has died of coronavirus after battling the virus for past 13 days.

Steve Ravitz, 73, died on Tuesday night at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia from complications due to the coronavirus.

Steve Ravitz, 73, died from complications due to the coronavirus.



(From: Ravitz Family Markets)

Ravitz Family ShopRite in Cherry Hill hosts night for law enforcement and first responders

He retired as president of the Ravitz Family Markets last year after starting the family business in 1968.

Ravitz was known for his philanthropic efforts. He served as chairman emeritus of the Ravitz Family Foundation, a private, nonprofit that has donated more than $5 million to community groups and organizations, funding everything from after-school programs and playgrounds to food pantries and community gardens.

Ravitz is survived by sons Shawn, Jason, Brett and David; his daughter, Remy Strause; daughters-in-law Debbie Ravitz and Lauren Ravitz; son-in-law Brett Strause; his brother, Ron Ravitz, and eight grandchildren.

