Reward being offered leading to arrest following Delaware State Police Law Enforcement Memorial vandalism

Delaware State Police are investigating after the Delaware State Police Law Enforcement Memorial was vandalized.

Investigators say the memorial was spray-painted with the words "Black Lives Matter" in the overnight hours of June 15 into June 16.

The memorial is dedicated to troopers who have given their lives in the line of duty and each fallen officer's name is engraved in the memorial.

"Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the surviving family members, who are heartbroken by this act. Any vandalism to such an important memorial is appalling and unacceptable," Delaware State Police said in a statement.

The Delaware State Troopers Association is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction. If you have information about the incident or the suspects you are asked to contact Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

