Rhys Hoskins prompts standing ovation in return to Philly, but this time, against the Phillies

If the Milwaukee Brewers are in town, that means the return of former Philadelphia favorite Rhys Hoskins!

The first baseman grew a fandom in the city of brotherly love as he spent the first six years of his career with the Phillies.

Hoskins made a return to Citizens Bank Park Monday night dressed in his Milwaukee Brewers navy blue against the Fightin' Phils.

In a post to X, the MLB revealed Hoskins received a standing ovation and lots of applause as he entered the field Monday.

Hoskins and his incomparable ‘bat spike’ during the 2022 playoffs against the Atlanta Braves, gave us a reason to look back on the electrifying moment.