Rhys Hoskins prompts standing ovation in return to Philly, but this time, against the Phillies

By Kamryn Scrivens
Published  June 3, 2024 8:25pm EDT
Rhys Hoskins returns to Citizen Bank Park as a Brewer

After spending his first 6 years of his career with the Phillies, Rhys Hoskins returns to Citizen Bank Park this time as a Milwaukee Brewer.

PHILADELPHIA - If the Milwaukee Brewers are in town, that means the return of former Philadelphia favorite Rhys Hoskins! 

The first baseman grew a fandom in the city of brotherly love as he spent the first six years of his career with the Phillies. 

Hoskins made a return to Citizens Bank Park Monday night dressed in his Milwaukee Brewers navy blue against the Fightin' Phils. 

In a post to X, the MLB revealed Hoskins received a standing ovation and lots of applause as he entered the field Monday. 

Hoskins and his incomparable ‘bat spike’ during the 2022 playoffs against the Atlanta Braves, gave us a reason to look back on the electrifying moment.