Relive it: Hoskins' bat spike remembered as electrifying Phillies playoff moment

article

Rhys Hoskins' return to Philadelphia on Monday gives us an excuse to look back on one of the most electrifying playoff moments in recent Phillies history.

It was the third inning in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves when Hoskins etched his mark in Phillies playoff history.

With the Phillies up a run and two runners on, Hoskins came to the plate amid a dreadful playoff slump during which he had just one hit in his last 18 at-bats.

Hoskins' struggles at the plate, paired with an error in the previous game that led to a Phillies loss, earned him boos from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

But the great thing about baseball is that you always get another chance, and Hoskins flipped the script by obliterating a first-pitch fastball from Spencer Strider.

Hoskins knew the ball was gone the moment it left his bat, which he emphatically spiked to the ground before he circled the bases among a frenzied crowd.

The Phillies went on to win the game 9-1 as part of a playoff run that would see them eventually fall to the Houston Astros in six games.

The World Series was ultimately the last time Hoskins played for the Phillies after a devastating leg injury in spring training forced him to miss the next season.

In over 700 games played with the Phillies, Hoskins held a .242 average with an OBP above .350 and over 140 career home runs and doubles.