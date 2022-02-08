Richland Fred Meyer shooting: Suspect accused of killing 1 arrested after manhunt

Authorities arrested the suspect who they say opened fire this week at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was taken into custody "without incident" on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the City of Spokane, which is located more than 100 miles away from the shooting, police said in a statement posted early Tuesday.

Kelly faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the Monday shooting.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Richland Police Department)

Dispatchers first received a call reporting yelling and possible gunshots in the store at 11:03 a.m. local time. The first officers responding arrived just one minute later, police said.

Richland interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said responding officers found the two victims in close proximity to one another in the store and said that although life-saving measures were tried, one had already died. The other, a store employee, was taken to a hospital, she said. He had undergone surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said Monday afternoon. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The suspect and the victim who died had an interaction before the shooting, according to store video footage seen by police. Police said they don’t know what the apparent conversation entailed and don’t know if the two people knew each other. The person who died was not a store employee, according to police.

Screenshots from store surveillance footage showed the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter or other victims. No other victims were found.

The suspect fled the store after the shooting, though it was not immediately known at the time if he had left by foot or in a vehicle, Richland police Commander Chris Lee said. The suspect has had contact with law enforcement in the past, police said.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities were called to help, and schools were placed on modified lockdown during the incident.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.