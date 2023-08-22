Rihanna secretly gives birth to 2nd child earlier this month: report

article

Rihanna has a new addition to her family.

The superstar singer secretly gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, but his name has not been revealed, TMZ first reported.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers, back in 2022.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

The "Umbrella" singer’s baby bump was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show, setting off social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Her performance at the NFL’s big game was her first live event in seven years and her first since giving birth to RZA.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the couple have been together since 2020.

