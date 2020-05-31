Rioters destroy police vehicles, loot stores in West Philadelphia

Crowds of people in West Philadelphia are vandalizing police vehicles and looting stores as riots continue throughout the city in response to the death of George Floyd.

SKYFOX flew over the scene which showed rioters smashing and setting fire to police cruisers at 52nd and Market Streets.

Crowds of people started to loot stores, including a Foot Locker. Dozens of people were seen jumping on top of a police SUV outside the store.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, people were seen looting from the Target on City Line Avenue in Wynnefield Heights.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew starting on Sunday at 6 p.m. that will last until 6 a.m. Monday. The curfew was moved up two hours as looting and vandalism went on for a second day in Port Richmond, Kensington and West Philadelphia.

All businesses in Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately as police and city officials attempt to control the violent riots.

