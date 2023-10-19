Rite Aid is closing 15 stores in Philadelphia, surrounding area

More than 150 Rite Aids are permanently shutting their doors, and 15 of those stores are located around the Delaware Valley.

The Philadelphia company plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

A list of 154 stores, including locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington, were submitted in a court filing.

Fifteen stores in the Delaware Valley made the list; 4 in Lehigh County, one in Delaware County, and several in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Here's the full list:

5612 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3000-02 Reed Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2722 West 9th Street, Chester, Pennsylvania

350 Main Street, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania

10 South Center Street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania

37 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills, New Jersey

1426 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, New Jersey

1636 Route 38, Suite 49, Lumberton, New Jersey

210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, New Jersey

108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Route 33 and Robbinsville- Edinburg Road, Robbinsville, New Jersey

1434 South Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, New Jersey

Rite Aid says they will move prescriptions from these locations to other nearby stores.

That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.

The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation "in an equitable manner."

The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.