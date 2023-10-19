Rite Aid is closing 15 stores in Philadelphia, surrounding area
PHILADELPHIA - More than 150 Rite Aids are permanently shutting their doors, and 15 of those stores are located around the Delaware Valley.
The Philadelphia company plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
A list of 154 stores, including locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington, were submitted in a court filing.
Fifteen stores in the Delaware Valley made the list; 4 in Lehigh County, one in Delaware County, and several in Philadelphia and South Jersey.
Here's the full list:
- 5612 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 3000-02 Reed Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 2722 West 9th Street, Chester, Pennsylvania
- 350 Main Street, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania
- 10 South Center Street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania
- 37 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills, New Jersey
- 1426 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, New Jersey
- 1636 Route 38, Suite 49, Lumberton, New Jersey
- 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, New Jersey
- 108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, New Jersey
- Route 33 and Robbinsville- Edinburg Road, Robbinsville, New Jersey
- 1434 South Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, New Jersey
Rite Aid says they will move prescriptions from these locations to other nearby stores.
That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.
Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.
The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation "in an equitable manner."
The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.