Rivers Casino reopens on Friday with health guidelines

Rivers Casino reopened its doors to the public on Friday with aggressive health guidelines designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The casino, located on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue in Fishtown, closed in early March as the pandemic began to grip the city. Just over four months later, the gamblers will notice a much different gambling environment.

Upon entry, guests will have their temperatures checked using a contactless thermal camera. If a guest has a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees, the individual will not be allowed to enter the casino.

All guests and staff will be required to wear masks while inside the casino as per the statewide mask mandate. There will be no indoor dining or beverage service, and smoking is prohibited.

Plexiglass partitions can be found in several spots around the casino, such as sportsbook windows, slot areas, table games and cashiers counter.

Social distancing will be enforced through floor decals and reduced table games. No more than three players can occupy a black jack table at one time, and only four per baccarat table. Slot machines will be appropriately spaced to accommodate six feet distance.

Hand sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipe areas will be placed throughout the casino to promote hygiene. Rivers says the building's air purification system has proven to eliminate 99.9% of coronavirus on surfaces.

