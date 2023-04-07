Road closures in Wissahickon Valley Park in effect Friday

The City of Philadelphia has issued an advisory about road closures in Wissahickon Valley Park on Friday.

According to city officials, several roads in the area will be closed to allow the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Friends of the Wissahickon to conduct tree maintenance along with a volunteer spring clean up.

The following road closures will take effect:

Lincoln Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rittenhouse Drive from Lincoln Drive to Wissahickon Avenue

Wissahickon Avenue from Rittenhouse Street to Walnut Lane

Harvey Street from Lincoln Drive to the train bridge

Morris Street from Lincoln Drive to the Four Freedoms House of Philadelphia

The road closures are expected to impact traffic heading to Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies' home opener at 3 p.m. during the holiday weekend.