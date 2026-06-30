Road closures, SEPTA changes for July 4th Unity Concert and fireworks in Philadelphia

The Brief Philadelphia will host the One Philly: Unity Concert for America and a fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. Major road closures and transit changes are planned around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The city urges residents to sign up for free event alerts by texting "AMERICA" to 888-777.



Philadelphia is set to celebrate America's 250th birthday with the One Philly: Unity Concert for America and a fireworks display.

The event will cap off what will be an unforgettable July 4th in America's birthplace, and is expected to draw thousands to the city.

Those attending the event and those who will be in the city on the 4th of July should be aware of several major planned road closures.

What we know:

Major road closures will impact travel around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Tuesday, June 30 through Monday, July 6, with additional closures on Friday, July 3, and during the fireworks on July 4, according to the city press release.

Tuesday, June 30

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Binswanger Triangle will close beginning Tuesday, June 30 at 6 a.m. These closures will remain in effect through Monday, July 6 at 6 a.m.

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Friday, July 3

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, July 3 to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6, unless otherwise noted:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, unless noted otherwise:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Waterworks Drive

Travelers should expect increased pedestrian activity and traffic impacts due to the overlap with the FIFA Fan Festival. The city recommends using public transportation and allowing extra travel time.

The city advises that Parkway closures may start earlier than scheduled based on crowd size and public safety needs. Any updates will be posted on the 2026 Digital Resource Hub.

SEPTA modifies schedules

SEPTA will run special schedules and detours, with ambassadors and extra security at key stations. Bus routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be detoured from Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5. Full transit details are available at septa.org and njtransit.com.

The backstory:

The One Philly: Unity Concert for America will begin at 5:00 p.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Meek Mill, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and more.

The concert will be hosted by Wanda Sykes and include appearances from Gillie Da King and Wallo267. The celebration will conclude with a large public fireworks display over the Parkway starting at 11:30 p.m.

What you can do:

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay updated on weather, traffic, and public safety by texting "AMERICA" to 888-777 for free alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.