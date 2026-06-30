Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County, Carbon County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Salem County, Camden County, Warren County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, New Castle County
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County

Road closures, SEPTA changes for July 4th Unity Concert and fireworks in Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published June 30, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 12:05 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Philadelphia will host the One Philly: Unity Concert for America and a fireworks show on Saturday, July 4.
    • Major road closures and transit changes are planned around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
    • The city urges residents to sign up for free event alerts by texting "AMERICA" to 888-777.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is set to celebrate America's 250th birthday with the One Philly: Unity Concert for America and a fireworks display. 

The event will cap off what will be an unforgettable July 4th in America's birthplace, and is expected to draw thousands to the city.

Those attending the event and those who will be in the city on the 4th of July should be aware of several major planned road closures.

What we know:

Major road closures will impact travel around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Tuesday, June 30 through Monday, July 6, with additional closures on Friday, July 3, and during the fireworks on July 4, according to the city press release.

Tuesday, June 30 

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Binswanger Triangle will close beginning Tuesday, June 30 at 6 a.m. These closures will remain in effect through Monday, July 6 at 6 a.m. 

Featured

Philadelphia road closures: 4th of July events will impact traffic across the city
article

Philadelphia road closures: 4th of July events will impact traffic across the city

4th of July events in Philadelphia will cause road closures over in the days leading up to America's 250th anniversary.

Friday, July 3 

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, July 3 to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6, unless otherwise noted: 

  • 1900 Race Street
  • 1800-1900 Vine Street
  • I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street
  • I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street
  • I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street
  • Spring Garden Tunnel
  • Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street
  • 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
  • 19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street
  • Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)
  • Eakins Oval (all lanes)
  • Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)
  • Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive
  • 2000-2100 Winter Street
  • MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval
  • Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street
  • 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval
  • 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
  • 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
  • All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)
  • All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)
  • 16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety
  • 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, unless noted otherwise: 

  • Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive
  • Waterworks Drive

Travelers should expect increased pedestrian activity and traffic impacts due to the overlap with the FIFA Fan Festival. The city recommends using public transportation and allowing extra travel time.

The city advises that Parkway closures may start earlier than scheduled based on crowd size and public safety needs. Any updates will be posted on the 2026 Digital Resource Hub. 

SEPTA modifies schedules

SEPTA will run special schedules and detours, with ambassadors and extra security at key stations. Bus routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be detoured from Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5. Full transit details are available at septa.org and njtransit.com.

The backstory:

The One Philly: Unity Concert for America will begin at 5:00 p.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, The Roots, Meek Mill, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and more.

The concert will be hosted by Wanda Sykes and include appearances from Gillie Da King and Wallo267. The celebration will conclude with a large public fireworks display over the Parkway starting at 11:30 p.m.

What you can do:

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay updated on weather, traffic, and public safety by texting "AMERICA" to 888-777 for free alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

The Source

  • Information provided by the City of Philadelphia.

PhiladelphiaNews