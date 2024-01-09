Road rage shooting caught on video in Philadelphia neighborhood; driver sought by police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a November road rage incident that ended with at least one shot being fired.

Video shows two cars driving on the 7900 block of Horrocks Street in Rhawnhurst before suddenly taking off in opposite directions.

Police say the pickup truck driver fired through the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle during an apparent road rage incident.

The 19-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a red 2016-2019 Ford F150 pickup truck, with an unknown PA license plate, black tonneau cover, tinted side windows, front vanity plate and a white graphic on the rear window.