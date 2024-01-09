Road rage shooting caught on video in Philadelphia neighborhood; driver sought by police

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County

Road rage shooting caught on video in Philadelphia neighborhood; driver sought by police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:50AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Road rage shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood caught on video

Police say the driver fired through the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle during an apparent road rage incident in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section in November.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a November road rage incident that ended with at least one shot being fired.

Video shows two cars driving on the 7900 block of Horrocks Street in Rhawnhurst before suddenly taking off in opposite directions.

Police say the pickup truck driver fired through the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle during an apparent road rage incident.

MORE HEADLINES:

The 19-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a red 2016-2019 Ford F150 pickup truck, with an unknown PA license plate, black tonneau cover, tinted side windows, front vanity plate and a white graphic on the rear window.