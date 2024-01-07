Ambush robbery in garage stairwell ends with shooting in Lower Merion: police

A man became the victim of a robbery-turned shooting at his own apartment complex in Montgomery County this weekend.

The 39-year-old was discovered by police in the main lobby of an apartment building on St Asaphs Road in Lower Merion Township late Saturday night.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say gunfire erupted after an unsuccessful ambush-style robbery occurred in a garage stairwell. It is not believed to be a random act of violence.

The suspects, who police say may still be armed, fled the scene.

Residents are still being urged to be vigilant as the investigation continues.