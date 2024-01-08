Video: Memorial for slain teenage boy destroyed by suspect with bat in Bensalem

A family struck with grief over the loss of their son will now have to face even more tragedy after his memorial was destroyed on New Year's Day.

Video posted by Bensalem Police shows a suspect using a baseball bat or club to damage objects placed in remembrance of Peter Romano.

The 14-year-old was killed when a triple shooting erupted at a strip mall on Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue on Halloween night.

Romano was fatally struck in the chest. Two other teens, 17 and 19, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the lower body.

"Peter did nothing to deserve his life to get ripped away from him so quickly," his sister Maria told FOX 29 back in November. "I hope everyone remembers this sweet angel in their prayers and I know he will be watching over everyone who loved him and everyone he loved."

His family had set up the memorial in his honor at the same place where his life was brought to an abrupt end. It has since been fully restored.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.