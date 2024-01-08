Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
6
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Video: Memorial for slain teenage boy destroyed by suspect with bat in Bensalem

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:34PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Memorial for slain teenage boy destroyed by suspect in Bensalem: police

Video posted by Bensalem Police shows a suspect using a baseball bat or club to damage objects placed in remembrance of Peter Romano.

BENSALEM, Pa. - A family struck with grief over the loss of their son will now have to face even more tragedy after his memorial was destroyed on New Year's Day.

Video posted by Bensalem Police shows a suspect using a baseball bat or club to damage objects placed in remembrance of Peter Romano.

The 14-year-old was killed when a triple shooting erupted at a strip mall on Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue on Halloween night.

Related

Vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Halloween night triple shooting in Bensalem
article

Vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Halloween night triple shooting in Bensalem

A vigil was held Thursday at a Bensalem shopping mall where a 14-year-old was killed when a fight escalated to gunfire on Halloween night.

Romano was fatally struck in the chest. Two other teens, 17 and 19, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the lower body.

"Peter did nothing to deserve his life to get ripped away from him so quickly," his sister Maria told FOX 29 back in November. "I hope everyone remembers this sweet angel in their prayers and I know he will be watching over everyone who loved him and everyone he loved."

His family had set up the memorial in his honor at the same place where his life was brought to an abrupt end. It has since been fully restored.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.