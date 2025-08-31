Robbery inside apartment parking garage leaves man shot in Northern Liberties

The Brief A robbery-turned-shooting unfolded in a Philadelphia apartment garage late Sunday night. The victim was shot after being robbed. No arrests have been made.



A suspect is still on the loose after a robbery escalated into a shooting in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood late Saturday night.

What we know:

A man was robbed at gunpoint inside a parking garage at the Beach Street Landing apartment building on the 700 block of North Front Street.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m.

Police say surveillance video showed the gunman taking the victim's jewelry and wallet, then shooting him in the leg.

It is unclear if the suspect was trying to carjack the victim's high-end vehicle.

The victim was taken a local hospital in stable condition.

What we know:

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.