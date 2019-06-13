Robin Williams' son honors his father with newborn's name

Zak Williams, the oldest child of actor Robin Williams, told People Magazine that he has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée, Olivia June, and honored his father with their son’s name.

McLaurin Clement Williams’ first name was Robin’s middle name. His parents say they will call him Mickey for short.

The proud couple shared photos of their little bundle of joy taken by Robin’s daughter, Zelda Williams on Instagram.

Zak, 36, is Robin’s son from his marriage to first wife Valerie Velardi and works as a mental-health advocate, entrepreneur and Angel investor. June is the CEO of the women’s empowerment and community app Hey! VINA and a tech-startup founder. Mickey is the first child for both.