Rocky theme song played as COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

The staff at St. Luke's Allentown lined the hospital hallways and the Rocky Theme song played as Fred Schroeder was discharged from the COVID-19 unit. The 46-year-old appreciative of the inspiring farewell.

"It was great, motivating. It was a very happy feeling," Schroeder told FOX 29.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The song "Gonna Fly Now" especially appropriate for the Allentown pilot. Schroeder, beating the coronovirus after feeling sick about two weeks ago, and quickly going down hill. He says it started with a wicked sore throat, loss of appetite, and then moved into his lungs.

"It was pretty scary especially to the point where you are in a place where you can really breathe and it feels like you are drowning," he explained.

Schroeder was hospitalized at St. Luke's for four days and placed on oxygen. He was finally able to go home on Tuesday. He was the first COVID-19 patient to be treated to the health network's new so-called "Code Rocky," where the song is played and the hospital care team joins together for the patient's victorious discharge.



Schroeder is grateful to be on the road to recovery and offers some words of wisdom.

Advertisement

"The virus, it doesn't discriminate. it's not a joke," he said. "Wear a mask and keep the social distancing."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP