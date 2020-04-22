Rodney, Erika McLeod arrange lunch delivery for front line workers

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika arranged a lunch delivery for front line workers fighting COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The couple, along with their organization Change Our Future, partnered with Toni Roni's Pizza to deliver food to the University of Pennsylvania testing center.

"They all play a vital role right now being the first line. They're fighting their own battles with their health while being the first line whether someone has the virus or not. We're so thankful for those who maybe don't get the acknowledgement daily. We want to make sure they're put on a pedestal for their hardwork and bravery," Erika said.

To date, Philadelphia County has 10,643 cases, including 423 deaths.

