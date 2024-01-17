Police shootout leaves suspect dead, parts of Roosevelt Boulevard shut down: officials

article

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting sparked a major police presence and road closure in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

The deadly shooting initially began as a crash investigation near Roosevelt Boulevard and Borbeck Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

Police say the investigation took a turn after the patrol officer spoke to the driver, believed to be a man in his 70s, and started to drive away.

That's when the officer heard two gunshots, according to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The officer then took a tactical position, and called for backup.

Responding officers immediately came under fire, according to police, who declared a barricade situation.

However, police say no officers discharged their weapons until SWAT arrived on scene and returned fire toward the truck.

The man was declared dead inside his truck, where a gun was also found. No officers were hurt.

"The officer were very brave… very lucky today," Vanore said.

The shooting prompted police to shut down parts of Rooselvelt Boulevard. The inner drive has since reopened, but the outer drive remains closed.

Several items could also been seen scattered along the roadway. Police say the suspect started throwing things from his truck during the incident.

It is still unclear what prompted the shooting, and police say an investigation is underway.,