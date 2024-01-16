Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

Temple University employee stabbed in 'unprovoked incident': officials

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Temple University VP of Public Safety Department talks relationship with Philadelphia Police

Temple University Vice President of Public Safety Department, Dr. Jennifer Griffin shares eye-opening statistics on the service calls received by campus police.

PHILADELPHIA - A Temple University employee was stabbed in the arm in an "unprovoked incident" in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue by an "individual who appeared to be in mental distress," officials said.

In a letter to the Temple community, Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffen said the employee is "alert and conscious" at Temple University Hospital.

"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority," Griffen wrote. "We are grateful for the efforts of our police officers, who responded swiftly." 

Featured

Here's how Temple University police, Philadelphia police work together to respond to crime
article

Here's how Temple University police, Philadelphia police work together to respond to crime

As Temple University students prepare to return to campus next week, here's how Temple Police and the Philadelphia Police Department work together to improve the safety for all in the area.

The stabbing suspect is believed to have fled the crime scene east on Montgomery Avenue towards 8th Street, officials said. 

Nearby surveillance footage of the incident and a description of the suspect has been shared with the Philadelphia Police Department, according to Temple.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact police immediately.