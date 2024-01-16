Temple University employee stabbed in 'unprovoked incident': officials

A Temple University employee was stabbed in the arm in an "unprovoked incident" in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue by an "individual who appeared to be in mental distress," officials said.

In a letter to the Temple community, Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffen said the employee is "alert and conscious" at Temple University Hospital.

"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority," Griffen wrote. "We are grateful for the efforts of our police officers, who responded swiftly."

The stabbing suspect is believed to have fled the crime scene east on Montgomery Avenue towards 8th Street, officials said.

Nearby surveillance footage of the incident and a description of the suspect has been shared with the Philadelphia Police Department, according to Temple.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact police immediately.