5 different shootings erupt across Philadelphia in just over two hours: police

A violent overnight in Philadelphia left five people suffering from gunshot wounds Monday morning, including a 15-year-old boy.

The gun violence began when the teen victim was shot in the leg just before midnight on the 4700 block of Duffield Street.

Two more shootings rang out less than an hour later.

A 21-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach, while a 34-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say another shooting struck a 24-year-old man twice on the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 1:15 a.m.

About an hour later, a fifth shooting left a 37-year-old man with a shot to the chest on the 3000 block of Tyson Avenue.

All five victims are said to be in stable condition at this time.

No weapons recovered, and no arrests made for any of the shootings.