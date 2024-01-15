Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:16 PM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:16 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:16 PM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

5 different shootings erupt across Philadelphia in just over two hours: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A violent overnight in Philadelphia left five people suffering from gunshot wounds Monday morning, including a 15-year-old boy.

The gun violence began when the teen victim was shot in the leg just before midnight on the 4700 block of Duffield Street.

Two more shootings rang out less than an hour later. 

A 21-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach, while a 34-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say another shooting struck a 24-year-old man twice on the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 1:15 a.m.

About an hour later, a fifth shooting left a 37-year-old man with a shot to the chest on the 3000 block of Tyson Avenue.

All five victims are said to be in stable condition at this time.

No weapons recovered, and no arrests made for any of the shootings.