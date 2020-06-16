Roots Picnic partners with Michelle Obama's "When We All Vote" organization for virtual festival

article

The Roots Picnic will look a little different as the world continues to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

This 2020 festival will be a virtual experience and has also partnered with Michelle Obama's "When We All Vote" organization.

The virtual festival will feature musical performances as well as segments with musicians and athletes.

The Roots Picnic will stream exclusively on YouTube Saturday, June 27.

Performers include The Roots, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, SZA, and more.

Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe and Elaine Welteroth will all be making special appearances.

Starting Today and Continuing Throughout the Event There will be a Call To Action For Fans & Viewers to Register to Vote: weall.vote/rootspicnic or Text ROOTS to 56005.

