Route 202 sinkhole: All lanes reopen near King of Prussia Mall days after repairs began

A busy highway in Montgomery County is finally completely reopened nearly a week later after being plagued by sinkholes.

Both northbound lanes and both southbound lanes on Route 202 in King of Prussia are now open to traffic as of Tuesday. Parts of the highway had been closed since Thursday morning.

Multiple sinkholes on the busy highway brought about more problems for repair crews just hours after concrete was poured over the weekend.

The commuter headache came as holiday shoppers are fighting to navigate their way in and out of the busy King of Prussia Mall.

"Now especially during the holiday season, with the King of Prussia Mall, just getting in and out of town is pretty brutal," John Keane said.

Additionally, nearby businesses were without water as crews worked to finish repairs.

An engineer on site told FOX 29 the pavement failure was due to recent heavy rains breaching and collapsing the limestone rock below the surface. But, as concrete was being poured Friday, crews heard the sound of rushing water.

The new concrete will once again have to be ripped up.

It’s the second time the same sinkhole opened. Back in July, the same stretch of road was closed and had to be fixed twice. PennDOT is now looking into whether drainage issues may be to blame.

PennDOT says they are monitoring the area to determine if more subsurface stabilization is needed.