Sinkhole shuts down stretch of Route 202 again near King of Prussia Mall

Drivers beware! Parts of a busy highway near King of Prussia have been shut down yet again.

Route 202 is closed northbound between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township due to "pavement failure."

The same stretch of road was shutdown twice this past July for sinkhole repairs.

PennDOT is asking drivers to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as crews survey the area.