Rowan University annual Back to the ‘Boro sees students help beautify Glassboro community

College students at Rowan University were out in force Sunday beautifying their neighborhood, as about 800 students traded in textbooks for shovels to dig in and help out their neighbors in Glassboro.

The Government Association and the Office of Service Learning, Volunteerism and Community Engagement organized the event.

Brianna Reagan, the SGA President-Elect, was the student organizer of the event.

"They know that their university within their community is for them," Reagan said. "We have a high school just across the street for us; we have to set a good representation of what we do on campus. A lot of what we do is not just based on our education. It’s also getting out and helping each other in our neighborhood."

Back to the ‘Boro is an annual springtime clean up effort and Rowan University’s most significant day of giving.

"I signed up as an individual, so it’s like a good opportunity to meet new people while also giving back to the community," said Alexandra Barbatsuly.

Students were out digging in and giving a helping hand.

Hundreds of students completed over 130 projects for their neighbors.

At the end of the day, the students invited community members back to campus for a huge barbeque and live music, continuing that message of community.