Ruby chocolate makes its US debut

Attention milk, dark and white chocolate: There's a new kid in town.

The Swiss chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, is launching its ruby chocolate in the United States. Also referred to as pink chocolate, it's the first new type of chocolate on the scene in more than 80 years, according to the company.

The confection is made from pure ruby cocoa beans with a natural pink hue and contains no coloring or added berry flavoring. The beans grow under "unique climate conditions" and can be found places like in Ecuador, Brazil or the Ivory Coast.

The chocolatier describes ruby chocolate as having an "intense taste" and characteristic reddish color.

"The fourth type in chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness," Barry Callebaut said in a news release.

Barry Callebaut, one of the world's largest chocolate and cocoa manufacturers, said the innovation has been 10 years in the making.

The pink-hued chocolate was first revealed in September 2017 in Shanghai, China, the company said. Nestle later used ruby chocolate for its Ruby Kit Kat bars in 2018 in Japan.

Following successful roll-outs in Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Barry Callebaut is now bringing its pink chocolate to the United States and Canada.

For the launch in North America, however, the Swiss company will have to wait for approval from the Food and Drug Administration to be able to officially call it "chocolate," according to Bloomberg.

The product will be launched as "ruby couverture" in the meantime.

Chocolate fans looking to taste the pink treat may start to see more products pop up. Earlier this year, Trader Joe's launched its Ruby Cacao Wafers for a limited time only. Chocolove, which is sold at major retailers like Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and Walgreens, is selling a Ruby Cacao Bar.

Ruby chocolate is also available in the form of truffles by food and gift retailer Harry & David.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.