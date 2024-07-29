Expand / Collapse search

Runaway pony found trotting down Wilmington road returned home

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 29, 2024 10:56am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del. - "Bolt" is back where he belongs after an eventful day out!

New Castle County police say they found the playful pony making its way down Lynthwaite Farm Lane near the Village of Rocky Run in Wilmington.

It was safely captured by police around 6:45 a.m. Monday, and returned to his owner just a couple of hours later.

Police say "Southern Star Lightning," affectionately known as "Bolt," escaped after knocking down his fence overnight.

"We jokingly told Bolt that he might not make it into the mounted unit and should stick to his part-time job as an escape artist!"

Police are reminding animal owners to check their fences and gates regularly to make sure they are locked.